13 May
Updates on the current bluetongue (BTV3) situation are promised at a webinar this Wednesday (15 May).
Ruminant Health and Welfare is hosting the BTV3 technical webinar from 3pm to 4:30pm.
Fiona Lovatt, clinical lead for medicines with RCVS Knowledge; Rachael Tarlinton, associate professor veterinary virology at the University of Nottingham; and Mark van der Heijden, ruminant vet at Utrecht University Farm Animal Practice, have been lined up as the speakers.
For full details and to register, visit the webinar website.