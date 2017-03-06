Assessment appears to be occurring in a variety of ways, with a small number doing so according to recommendations by industry bodies (Hybu Cig Cymru [HCC], 2006; EBLEX, 2009). This information is useful for other stakeholders, such as vets and industry bodies, as assumptions about how and when BCS is carried out could be incorrect. It appears as though assessment could be carried out primarily when there is the most direct economic impact for the farmers (Tribe and Seebeck, 1962; Gunn and Doney, 1975; Gibb and Treacher, 1980; Binns et al, 2002), as opposed to being used to assess general flock health across the year, which could have health, welfare and productivity implications (Kenyon et al, 2014; Beef and Lamb New Zealand, 2013).