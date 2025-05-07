7 May 2025
Authorisations have been granted for UK and Ireland as the fight against the BTV-3 virus strain continues.
A major pharmaceutical firm has welcomed new regulatory approvals for use of its bluetongue vaccine in the UK and Ireland.
Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bultavo 3 is one of three that have been permitted for use under licence by Defra since last September amid the ongoing battle against the virus.
Now, two of those – Bultavo and Ceva Animal Health’s Bluevac 3 – have now been granted marketing authorisation in Great Britain, while Bultavo also has similar authorisation in Northern Ireland.
Boehringer said it had also been granted marketing authorisation for the vaccine by the Republic of Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority in exceptional circumstances.
Findlay MacBean, the company’s UK and Ireland head of livestock, said: “Bultavo 3 plays a vital role in protecting the health of cattle and sheep and safeguarding livelihoods of those who care for them.
“This marketing authorisation demonstrates our dedication to supporting farmers and authorities in combating BTV-3.
“Transboundary animal diseases, such as bluetongue, foot-and-mouth disease and avian influenza, continue to pose a significant threat, underscoring the need for long-term preventive solutions to protect our livestock.”
More than 40 million Bultavo 3 doses have been distributed across Europe over the past year in the ongoing fight against the BTV-3 virus strain.
A total of 260 BTV-3 cases, plus one of the BTV-12 strain, have been confirmed in England and Wales since the present outbreak began last August.
Boehringer said field data compiled by the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI) showed the Bultavo 3 vaccine did induce immunity against the virus in sheep and cattle.
It claimed that animals given Bultavo 3 “consistently showed evidence of a protective antibody response to BTV-3”.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, farmers in Scotland are being encouraged to discuss potential options for tackling the virus with their vets after vaccination against BTV-3 was permitted there.