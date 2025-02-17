17 Feb 2025
Fears key checks could be halted within weeks without a new funding settlement.
Image: © James / Adobe Stock
New fears have been raised about the effectiveness of the UK’s biosecurity apparatus amid warnings that key checks could be halted within weeks without a new funding settlement.
Defra secretary Steve Reed insisted the department was taking “all appropriate measures at the border”, despite alleged delays in implementing restrictions following the recent foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Germany.
But a vet and MP has also urged them to “do the right thing”, as the long-running row over funding of the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters continues.
The issues have been highlighted following concerns raised to the EFRA select committee as part of its inquiry into current biosecurity measures.
During a 4 February evidence session, the committee was told it had taken a week for changes to import restrictions following last month’s FMD outbreak to be formally communicated, and “things got through” during the period. Lucy Manzano, head of port health and public protection for the Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA), said the lack of communication from the department was “the biggest obstacle to delivering biosecurity”.
She earlier told the panel: “Defra has continually stated that there are robust controls in place. There are not. They do not exist. It has overstated the activities of Border Force at the border to identify commercial goods.”
In written submissions ahead of the hearing, the DPHA revealed 22 tonnes of illegal meat were removed at Dover in January alone, up from just 400kg during the same month in 2023.
It argued systems put in place as part of the “border target operating model”, which has previously been supported by some veterinary groups, was inadvertently aiding the “introduction and relatively free passage of illegal meat” into Britain.
And the DPHA warned “sustained and appropriate” funding was needed to sustain illegal meat and food controls beyond the end of March.
It added: “Without sensible and sustainable future funding solutions, these critical checks on personal imports by DPHA will stop.”
EFRA committee chairperson Alistair Carmichael urged the Government to “sort out” the funding issue during departmental questions in the House of Commons on 6 February.
Minister Daniel Zeichner insisted the department was “on it”, adding: “The issues at Dover are significant and long running.
“The funding was not resolved ahead of the general election, and there is an ongoing discussion.”
That discussion is taking place alongside the continuing argument over the future funding of improvements to Weybridge, despite the announcement of a further £200 million package for the Surrey site late last year.
Vet and shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson pleaded with ministers to release the remaining £1.4 billion needed to fund the site’s full upgrade.
Mr Zeichner admitted more measures were needed, but insisted he was “delighted” by the recent investment while questioning the Conservatives’ record on the issue when in office.
But Dr Hudson said afterwards: “The Government has a duty to do the right thing and complete what the Conservatives started, and fund the APHA rebuild in full.”