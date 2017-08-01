1 Aug
#CALFMATTERS is a vaccination campaign from Merial Animal Health which encourages farmers to vaccinate their calves against calf pneumonia.<br /><br />
Calves are the future of any herd and the way they are managed in early life has far reaching consequences for the profitability of any ruminant livestock operation.
The Merial Animal Health #CALFMATTERS vaccination campaign supports veterinary practices to be proactive in engaging with farmers to increase vaccination against calf pneumonia, helping to reduce these unnecessary and costly losses.
Watch vet Steve Glanvill, partner at Hook Norton Vets, talk through the reasons why he advises his farmers to vaccinate using Bovalto®.