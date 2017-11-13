Despite the number of embryos yielded not differing between the traditional protocol and the slow-release FSH protocol, the latter yielded a higher percentage of viable embryos and lower numbers of unfertilised embryos. Popov and Kosovsky (2017) mixed one of two polymers, poly-vinyl alcohol (PVA) and polyethylene glycol (PEG), to the FSH injections that were injected once as part of the protocol. These substances are thought to prolong the release of the FSH. A total of 86.4% of the PEG group responded to treatment compared to 74.5% of the PVA group, with a greater number of ovulations and collected embryos from this group. It appears PEG will be an aid to optimise super-ovulation responses.