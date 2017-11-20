Perhaps, worryingly, a real risk exists that larger breeds with the resources and population size to use genomic testing may accelerate away from smaller breeds without the population size to compete with the very rapid genetic progression seen in the genomic selected breeds. However, little evidence exists of this happening at the moment, and a number of the smaller, but well-known, breeds – such as the Brown Swiss, Norwegian Red and Swedish Red – have invested in genomic breeding programmes heavily and look to be in a position to continue this investment.