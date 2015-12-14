Selecting the correct size of block is important and, in the majority of cases, more harm can be done by using a block that is too short rather than too long (Figure 3). If the block extends past the weight-bearing surface of the heel then this soft area of horn will be protected as the cow walks. If the block is short then more pressure will be placed on this area and the risk of block-induced lameness due to haemorrhage and sole fractures (heel ulcers) increased.