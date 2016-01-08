Calves are born with a naïve, yet functional, immune system. Measures to ensure the development of a strong immune system are essential. Ultimately, calf health hinges on the provision of adequate, good-quality colostrum as soon after birth as possible. It would be prudent for all practitioners to look closely at their producer’s colostrum management practices. Attention to detail with colostrum quality, collection, storage and delivery to calves can have a huge impact on the performance of their stock.