Sometimes a crush, calving gate or lock-in head yolk is not available at the cow’s location. In these scenarios it may be that haltering the cow to a secure fence or other immovable object is the only option. Vet and farmer safety must be protected in these scenarios, and standing sedation of the patient may be necessary. The cow in Figure 2 was one such example, whereby the cow was in a loose calving box and the farmer didn’t have a crush or other equipment. Therefore, a halter was applied, and after the photograph was taken IV sedation with 70mg of xylazine hydrochloride was administered to provide adequate standing sedation (Lin, 2022) for safe replacement of the prolapse.