Earlier this year, England launched the voluntary, industry-led BVDFree England Scheme (www.bvdfree.org.uk), asking individual farmers to sign up to a national database where BVD statuses are easily accessible. The scheme aims to facilitate eradication by 2022. Talks are underway to engage the Animal Health and Welfare Board to decide when it might be appropriate to make the scheme compulsory, for example, once 60% or 90% of farms are signed up. Current estimates are that while 1,063 have signed up, there are more than 7,000 dairy holdings in the UK and around 9,000 beef holdings (721,000 breeding animals in an average herd size of 80), so work is still to be done with the recruitment drive. Interestingly, of those signed up there is a roughly even split between dairy herds and beef herds.