7 Jun
Developers of smaXtec advanced health system say early new standard – known as Level Zero – will enhance welfare and help reduce economic losses.
Developers of health technology system smaXtec have identified a new early standard for mastitis detection.
The breakthrough standard – which they have termed Level Zero – will, they say, enhance the welfare of dairy cows and reduce economic losses to farmers from the disease.
Industry estimates put the loss of milk production, including veterinary costs and premature culling costs, at £334 for each case of mastitis.
The diagnostic standard identifies a specific temperature pattern that indicates early onset of mastitis through in-depth analysis of data collected through the smaXtec system.
Based on accurate measurements of inner body temperature generated by its monitoring boluses, smaXtec identifies three rapid temperature increases over a short period as a trigger for mastitis.
The Level Zero classification – the lowest in severity – is described as inflammation being present, but with a normal-appearing mammary gland and visibly normal milk. Data shows a cow’s inner body temperature increases up to four days before clinical symptoms of mastitis are visible.
Chris Howarth, smaXtec global sales director, said: “By detecting mastitis at Level Zero using our award-winning technology, dairy farmers will experience routinely healthier cows, consistently higher milk yields, less antibiotic usage and, ultimately, less dumped milk – saving both time and money. It’s win-win.”
The company said previously it had been considered good practice to detect and treat mastitis from Level One, but identifying it at Level Zero before the somatic cell count “reaches pathological levels, it gives producers the ability to administer a preventive treatment”.