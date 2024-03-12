Course engagement and feedback

In the first 12 months after its launch, the BHWT Poultry Health course website recorded 8,450 visitors from 100 countries across the globe and all six inhabited continents. A significant number of these visitors converted into enrolments, with more than 50% of total enrolments (1,234) originating there. Enrolments grew from 441 in the days after launch in May 2022 to 2,240 by May 2023. As an online course, social media was key to spreading the word and boosting enrolment. Social media posts at the time of launch reached 4,859 people on Instagram and 9,573 people on Facebook.