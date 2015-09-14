We only have to cast our minds back a few years to when the remains of an elderly woman were dug up from her grave in the protests about a farm that produced guinea pigs for research. I know of farmers who live in designated areas who were about their yards at night attending to a calving cow, for example, who were confronted by black-clad, balaclava-wearing activists who were confrontational and threatening – and who had absolutely no right to be about those yards anyway. It had the sort of invasive threat to it that comes after a burglary in your home.