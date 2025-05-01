1 May 2025
Nearly three-quarters of respondents to a survey said they were worried about the impact of the cages on sow welfare.
Image: The Len / Adobe Stock
The BVA has led fresh calls for a ban on farrowing crates after new figures suggested nearly three-quarters of its members are concerned about their impact on pig welfare.
Newly released figures from the group’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey showed 73% of respondents are worried about the issue, with 36% describing themselves as “very concerned.”
Around 60% of UK sows are estimated to be kept in the crates, which restrict their movement from up to a week prior to giving birth to four weeks after, to reduce instances of them crushing their piglets.
A fifth of survey respondents expressed concern that the crates prevent natural behaviours, such as turning around, moving freely or going outside.
Meanwhile, 9% were worried that the crates prioritised piglet health over sow welfare.
In a joint policy recommendation with the Pig Veterinary Society (PVS), the BVA has called for the crates to be banned in their present form and replaced over a 15-year transition period, funded by the UK Government.
The recommendations encourage the introduction of a new adaptive farrowing system that balances both sow and piglet welfare, and for sows to be kept in such accommodations for a shorter timeframe of between two and seven days.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux described the current system, first introduced in the 1960s, as “outdated”.
She said: “It’s time for change and working closely with the PVS we’ve created a balanced, pragmatic and evidence-led position which calls on the UK government to move towards a total ban of their use.
The call follows the recent launch of a new multi-stakeholder action plan by Compassion in World Farming, which calls for alternative farrowing systems to be adopted and which is supported by retailers including Greggs, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.
The European Commission has also reaffirmed its commitment to phasing out and prohibiting the use of cages for farm animals and plans to bring forward legislative proposals next year.
PVS president Dan Tucker said the UK pig industry had a long-established reputation for prioritising welfare, despite potential knock-on market effects.
He added: “We want the UK’s sows to have as good a life as possible but it is clear that traditional farrowing crates restrict the ability of farrowing and nursing sows to perform many normal behaviours.
“A phased transition will avoid the potential for economic shocks that would undermine the longstanding efforts of UK producers, and risk increased exposure of the UK market to imported pig meat produced at lower welfare standards.
“PVS supports the transition away from total farrowing confinement, but it needs to be done in conjunction with financial support from government and retailers.”
In response to the new proposal, Defra said it was “firmly committed to maintaining and improving animal welfare” and wants to work with the farming industry to raise standards.
A spokesperson added: “The use of farrowing crates for pigs is an issue we are currently considering very carefully.”