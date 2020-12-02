2 Dec 2020
“The new document highlights the importance of the vet-farmer relationship, and it is essential that these changes work in practice for our members and our farming colleagues” – BVA.
Image © BVA / Flickr
The BVA has welcomed a new Government road map setting out a new system for farming in England intended to reward farmers for higher standards of animal welfare and steps to protect the environment.
Since its inception, the BVA has been part of the the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway steering group, helping to inform animal health and welfare outcomes within The Path to Sustainable Farming: An Agricultural Transition Plan 2021 to 2024, and new Agriculture Act.
Key recommendations are:
BVA president James Russell (pictured) said: “The new document highlights the importance of the vet-farmer relationship, and it is essential that these changes work in practice for our members and our farming colleagues.
“The implementation phase will be critical. Although the publication of this document has given us some clarity on what will be coming up, we look forward to building on it. In the meantime, we encourage our members to work closely with their farm clients to start planning for the changes ahead.”