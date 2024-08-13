While vaccines are an effective tool in mitigating the impacts of BVDV, the cornerstone of any control strategy must be the identification and removal of PI cattle, coupled with stringent biosecurity measures and regular herd monitoring. In regions where BVD eradication is not yet compulsory, veterinarians play a crucial role in raising awareness and encouraging proactive measures to prevent and control the virus. By prioritising these strategies, we can improve herd health, reduce economic losses and move closer to the goal of eradicating BVDV from all cattle populations.