ABSTRACT

Bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) is recognised as one of the most important diseases of cattle, and many countries, including the UK, are developing programmes to eradicate it. The virus can be transmitted through various routes, direct contact between an infected and a naive animal being the most common, but contaminated materials can also play a role in the transmission. The clinical presentations of the disease are multiple and can vary from subclinical, transient infections, to the birth of persistently infected calves that may succumb to severe mucosal disease later in life. As eradication schemes progress and the level of circulating BVD virus decreases, recognising the clinical signs and identifying routes of infection will remain crucial to promptly detecting and controlling the disease in case of an outbreak.