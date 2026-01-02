2 Jan 2026
Zoetis says now, ahead of lambing season, is a good time to be engaging with farmers on importance.
Zoetis has called on vets to engage with farmers ahead of the lambing season on the importance of orf prevention.
The company is also calling on vets to ensure they are providing farmers with clear guidance to counter inconsistent vaccination practices.
The NOAH Livestock Vaccination Guideline categorises orf vaccination as a category two vaccination recommended in flocks where orf is present, but research suggests not all farmers carry out vaccination correctly, with only 27% of respondents using the correct site, the axilla1.
A further 37% use the vaccine up to a week after opening a vial, when the shelf life is 8 hours, 33% vaccinate too close to making and 73% do not separate their vaccinated and non-vaccinated animals.
Zoetis, which has the vaccine Scabigard, said it had an extensive range of information, including leaflets and videos, to help vets with conversations with farmers.
Tim Potter, national veterinary manager at Zoetis, said: “Orf can spread quickly through a flock having stayed on equipment and in the environment for months, and potentially years.
“We are encouraging vets to highlight the benefits of vaccination for orf with Scabigard on any farms where orf is known to be present and our comprehensive vaccination guidelines will help ensure effective and consistent protection for flocks at risk of the disease.”
Reference
1. Small S et al (2019). Do UK sheep farmers use orf vaccine correctly and could their vaccination strategy affect vaccine efficacy? Vet Record 185(10): 305.