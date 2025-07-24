24 Jul 2025
Animal Law Foundation has been allowed to proceed with a judicial review of the measures after a High Court judge ruled it had an arguable case.
Campaigners have been given the go ahead to mount a legal challenge against Defra’s plans to change the rules governing the handling of poultry.
But a veterinary group has backed the department’s proposals to order what it described as “necessary and valuable” new research on the topic.
It is forbidden to lift chickens by their legs during transport and any related operations under the European Transport Regulation 1/2005, which still applies in the UK, although the Government’s codes of practice for chickens bred for meat and eggs does permit handling by both legs.
The Government has proposed to amend Regulation 1/2005 to allow chickens to be handled by both legs, which is set to come into effect on 22 July.
But The Animal Law Foundation argued that handling by the legs “causes significant pain and distress”, and accused ministers of trying to weaken the rules instead of enforcing them.
Advocacy and communications officer Morgane Speeckaert said: “These laws are in place for the protection of chickens, and if the Government is able to so clearly ignore them, or even worse, dilute them, it sets an unsettling precedent.
“When the UK left the European Union, the public was promised higher animal welfare standards as a benefit – now the opposite is happening.
“We are delighted that the judge agrees with us and has granted us permission to proceed.”
A Defra spokesperson said: “All farm animals are protected by comprehensive and robust animal health and welfare legislation, and we’re committed to upholding the highest animal welfare standards. We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”
The rule change was proposed despite a majority (59%) of the 103 respondents to a Defra consultation opposing the idea that catching chickens by two legs should be allowed. In its response to that process, which the foundation has also challenged, alleging it was “flawed and biased”, the department said it recognised “there is much evidence to suggest that upright catching by the body is the optimum handling method to directly minimise welfare harms”.
However, Defra also cited a 2024 opinion from the Animal Welfare Committee, which concluded there were too many variables for it to “specify a single [catching] method that will deliver higher bird welfare in every circumstance”.
The department has commissioned research into the welfare, cost and logistical implications of various catching methods, and said it hopes the project will present an outcome within five years.
That approach has been supported by the British Veterinary Poultry Association, whose president, Charlotte Commins, said upright catching by the body “appears likely to offer welfare benefits”.
But she warned the issue was complex and affected by factors including catching duration, bird age, environmental conditions and shed construction.
Dr Commins added: “We believe this work is both necessary and valuable to accurately assess the extent of welfare improvements before further changes are implemented.
“The UK should continue to strive to make improvements to animal welfare, but we believe this should be driven by evidence.”