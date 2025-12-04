4 Dec 2025
The Government has been urged to move towards outlawing the hatch and dispatch technique when it publishes its new welfare strategy.
The UK must follow other European nations in banning the culling of day-old male chicks to maintain its global animal welfare reputation, a report has warned.
The analysis was commissioned by the Vegetarian Society, which is leading calls for a commitment against the practice known as hatch and dispatch in the Government’s forthcoming animal welfare strategy.
The plan is likely to be published in the coming weeks, although Defra has declined to say whether the issue will be addressed.
But the report, examining sustainable alternatives to the use of culled chicks as feed for captive raptors and reptiles, argued nations like Germany which have already banned the technique are leading the way.
It added: “To maintain its reputation as a world leader in animal welfare, the UK needs to follow suit.”
Current estimates suggest that between 40 and 45-million-day-old male chicks are killed each year as they are not required for egg production.
A report published last year by the Animal Welfare Committee which advises both the UK and devolved administrations said the use of argon gas to cull newly hatched male chicks accords with the Lion Code of Practice managed by the British Egg Industry Council.
But it also described the use of the practice as a routine element of egg production as “highly problematic” from an ethical perspective.
Critics of the practice argue that the existence of technology which allows for the earlier identification of a chick embryo’s sex while still in the egg means culling can now take place earlier with “considerably lower ethical concerns and no welfare concerns”.
Vet Marc Abraham, who is one of several public figures backing the campaign, described the current situation as a “scandal” which the Government must address.
He said: “A commitment to banning hatch and dispatch, plus transitioning to in-ovo sexing technology must be included, if we are able to continue labelling ourselves as a ‘nation of animal lovers’.”
A Defra spokesperson declined to say whether its proposals would address the egg issue when they are made public when approached by Vet Times.
But she added: “We plan to publish the animal welfare strategy before the end of the year.”