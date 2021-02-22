22 Feb 2021
BCVA and NOAH develop new guidance to help such veterinarians with medicine prescribing and latest regulations.
Image © dusanpetkovic / Adobe Stock
Guidelines to help farm vets understand how the cascade should work in practice and to navigate medicine prescribing regulations have been developed jointly by the BCVA and NOAH.
The aim of the guidelines is to help farm vets make the best decisions on using vet medicines, while remaining compliant with all the latest legislation.
The BCVA board has also developed some frequently asked questions (FAQs) – a working document it plans to regularly update.
BCVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Berry said: “This is about both best practice and the importance of keeping up with medicine regulations. We know that is a daily challenge for cattle vets, and we wanted to provide a practical and useful resource.
“I think these guidelines are invaluable and I am grateful for the support from colleagues at NOAH for helping produce this.”
The guidelines have been described as practical and useful – for instance, covering when milk from a cow treated under the cascade can be put back into the milk tank and how many beef calves can be treated under the cascade at one time.
Both organisations said it aims to help farm vets gain greater confidence when prescribing using the cascade, understand POM-V medicines and marketing authorisations, protect the food chain and reduce the risk of possible resistance through responsible use of antibiotics.
The full BCVA/NOAH guidelines are available online and the FAQs can be downloaded.