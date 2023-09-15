15 Sept 2023
UK-based firm secures patent for its DRC lighting system which, the company claims, offers enhanced patient monitoring and recovery, superior hygiene and improvements in operational efficiency.
CASCO's DRC Lighting System.
A UK-based veterinary housing provider has secured a global patent for its unique lighting system.
CASCO Pet has secured the patent for its DRC lighting system which, the company claims, offers enhanced patient monitoring and recovery, superior hygiene detection and improvements in operational efficiency in clinical settings.
Designed to complement CASCO Pet’s glass WELLKennels, the DRC Lighting System features three unique modes – Daylight (white), Recovery (red), and Cleaning (blue UVA) – which cater to different veterinary and patient requirements.
The daylight setting mimics natural daylight, helping maintain the patient’s natural circadian rhythm, while the red light recovery setting enables the veterinary team to carry out non-disruptive night-time monitoring.
It also has a cleaning setting that activates a harmless blue UV light that illuminates organic residues and ensures imperceptible matter does not escape the cleaning protocols.
Matthew Bubear, chief executive officer at CASCO Pet, said: “Our commitment to innovation and enhancing pet wellness in the veterinary sector is further demonstrated by this latest patent. There is nothing else like the DRC Lighting System on the market.
“Veterinary clinics that incorporate our patented lighting system are not just adopting a technology – they are reshaping their entire patient care paradigm. As a result, veterinary teams can assure pet owners of superior, non-intrusive care for their beloved companion animals, fostering trust and enhancing overall patient well-being.”