8 Oct
A company launched at the SRUC has outlined plans to manufacture a new device its founder thinks could transform cattle dental health.
Ovation Agriculture, a company launched at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is planning to manufacture its dental gag, which is intended to enable examination of a cow’s mouth, as well as developing training resources for clinicians.
Officials say a lack of specialised tools and knowledge are currently preventing more detailed checks, despite growing concerns about the threat of dental diseases.
And, with an estimated 1.7 million cows in Scotland alone, bosses believe the tool could have a substantial impact on both animal wellbeing and farm productivity.
Company founder and SRUC agriculture lecturer Jillian Gordon said: “Cattle chew their food at least twice before they actually start digesting it.
“If they develop abscesses or infections, they’re not able to get the nutrition they need, leading to decreased production, potential infertility, and weight loss.
“By ensuring their dental health is managed, we’re able to give them a longer, more comfortable life and improve their productivity.”
The project has already been recognised in Scotland, where the company received a £7,500 prize as a runner-up in the KickStart category of the Converge Awards for academic innovation held in Edinburgh last week.
Converge executive director Adam Kosterka said Ovation Agriculture demonstrated the “forward-thinking, industry-specific innovation” that the organisation aimed to support.
He added: “By addressing an overlooked aspect of livestock health with cutting-edge technology, the company has the potential to make a significant impact on animal welfare and farm productivity across Scotland and beyond.
“The awards event was also attended by Scotland’s deputy first minister Kate Forbes, who said: “Translating world class research from our universities into new innovative technologies and businesses is key to delivering on Scotland’s National Innovation Strategy to drive economic growth.
“I congratulate this year’s winners, who are addressing global challenges and bringing positive change across the country.”