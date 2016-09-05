We need to fully understand this concept ourselves and then use the information to explain the reasons for the various practical control measures to our clients. It is not the purpose of this article to discuss causation in detail, and those requiring further information should refer to other texts – for example, Blowey (2015) – although, of course, a detailed understanding of lesion development is essential when giving advice on prevention, and to persuade clients to implement early control. Preventive measures will vary with the type of lameness, although some measures – for example, reduced exposure to slurry – will be common to both.