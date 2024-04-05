5 Apr
Farm vets are being encouraged to take part in a new survey and share their experiences of both testing for and treating lungworm in cattle.
The initiative is being led by the Control of Worms Sustainably (COWS) group, which hopes the project will indicate where outbreaks are occurring and whether particular types of stock are being affected.
Organisers say they recognise most submissions will not be provided until later in the grazing season, in either late summer or autumn.
But they have also advised private vets seeking help with investigations to contact the APHA in England and Wales or the SRUC in Scotland.
SRUC veterinary centre manager Helen Carty said: “In recent years, we have been aware of reports of suspected lack of efficacy of wormers to treat lungworm infections in cattle.
“But no one is sure whether this is due to growing resistance of lungworm to the wormers or is it solely down to poor administration, such as under-dosing or inappropriate timing?
“We would like vets to supply information from lungworm outbreaks, tell us about any testing undertaken and response to treatment.
“We are not expecting to see a lot of survey forms coming in until the second half of the grazing season, but want vets to be aware that the survey is available.
“The priority at the moment is for young cattle to be vaccinated before turnout if they are on farms with a high risk of lungworm.”
The survey is available online and will remain open for the rest of this year.