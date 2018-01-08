In herd-based systems the main goal of vaccination is to increase immunity in the group, rather than the individual, and it is important herd immunity is considered as an indicator of the efficacy of the vaccination programme. This is especially important when it comes to managing clients’ expectations of vaccines. Take respiratory vaccines – for example, farmers will often look for 100% protection and 100% reduction in clinical signs, which, given the multi-factorial nature of the disease, is unachievable. What is achievable are reductions in clinical signs, pathogen shedding and infection load at a group level. All of these things are desirable, and of benefit to animal health and welfare, and farm economics. It is just a case of ensuring we communicate well with our clients and manage expectations.