For example, with the relatively recent incursion of bluetongue, any vaccination and protection of stock was likely to be short‑lived and allowing the farmer to “ride the storm”. Equally, a calf scour disease vaccination campaign can be started with awareness that control of rotavirus and coronavirus can be achieved through excellent hygiene and colostrum protocols, allowing time for management changes to be put in place. Whereas no IBR vaccine plan should be seen as a quick fix and should be undertaken with awareness that it is part of a long-term plan.