As a company dedicated entirely to animal health, Virbac has sought to use its expertise to improve the relationship between humans and animals worldwide. Created in 1993 as a tribute to company founder Pierre-Richard Dick, The Virbac Foundation aims to raise public awareness of animal health. Since 2016, The Virbac Foundation has committed itself to field action in Zimbabwe to prevent health hazards resulting from the increased contact between humans and animals brought about by climate change. Their new challenge: preventing the impact of zoonoses such as rabies, bovine tuberculosis and anthrax – a pilot program inspired by the “One Health” principles.