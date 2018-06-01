1 Jun
Virbac is celebrating its 50th anniversary by offering 50 lucky colleagues the opportunity to experience the home of the company with a trip to Nice.
23 golden tickets will be placed in copies of Veterinary Times over the coming months which will guarantee the lucky recipient, and a colleague of their choice, a place on this incredible trip. The final two golden tickets will be won by delegates visiting Virbac’s stand at London Vet Show in November.
Founded in 1968 by veterinary surgeon Pierre-Richard Dick in a three bed apartment in Nice, Virbac is today the world’s seventh largest veterinary pharmaceutical company and present in more than 100 countries.
However, despite its global presence the company headquarters remain on the French Riviera, so where better to truly experience the famous Virbac hospitality? With its Mediterranean climate, stunning seaside location and world famous food and wine, Nice promises an unforgettable trip.
As well as enjoying the cosmopolitan Riviera vibe, the lucky recipients will also get the opportunity to visit Virbac’s state of the art production facilities to witness first-hand the innovation and technological advances changing animal health for the future.
DON’T MISS YOUR TICKET!
From a small biology research centre established in 1968 in a three-room apartment in Nice to the world’s seventh largest veterinary pharmaceutical company, partnering worldwide with veterinary surgeons, nurses and pet owners alike.
In the 1960’s the preparations manufactured by the human pharmaceutical companies at that time did not make it possible to effectively treat all animal disease. Dr Pierre-Richard Dick, a veterinary surgeon in Nice, made the decision to use his training to devise and develop new medications, and founded Virbac in 1968 with the intention of providing veterinary surgeons, farmers and pet owners with a range of innovative solutions to fight animal disease.
Today Virbac is present in more than 100 countries and operates R&D centres on 5 continents, but it has maintained its independence and dedication to animal health. The company’s product portfolio has grown significantly and includes many award-winning and market-leading products of which they are particularly proud.
The majority of Virbac’s capital is still controlled by one family, that of its founder, Dr Pierre-Richard Dick. His profoundly humane values have distinguished the company and remain the foundation upon which the company strategy is built.
As a company dedicated entirely to animal health, Virbac has sought to use its expertise to improve the relationship between humans and animals worldwide. Created in 1993 as a tribute to company founder Pierre-Richard Dick, The Virbac Foundation aims to raise public awareness of animal health. Since 2016, The Virbac Foundation has committed itself to field action in Zimbabwe to prevent health hazards resulting from the increased contact between humans and animals brought about by climate change. Their new challenge: preventing the impact of zoonoses such as rabies, bovine tuberculosis and anthrax – a pilot program inspired by the “One Health” principles.
Virbac is well known for its commitment to the advancement of animal health and has, in the last 50 years, provided the industry with a number of ground breaking innovations. Virbac’s firsts include: