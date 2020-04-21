Diagnosis is based on the anatomical association with a local lymph node, by needle biopsy and culture, and by PME in dead or culled goats. An ELISA blood test is available in sheep, but has produced questionable results in goats when used as a screening test. Treatment is problematic since opening and draining an abscess will potentially contaminate the environment, and affected goats may well develop further abscesses elsewhere, so should preferably be separated. A poor response to antibiotic treatment exists generally.