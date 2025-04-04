4 Apr 2025
Second Break the Pain Conference and Round Table for farm vets wishing to learn more about the most current thinking on NSAID use in the dairy cow.
Last year's first pain event.
Vets wanting to learn the latest about NSAID use in dairy cows are being invited to a returning conference next month.
Ceva Animal Health is hosting its Break the Pain Conference and Round Table for farm vets for the second time.
The free one-day event is on 7 May at the Lancaster House Hotel in Lancaster, and will feature five presentations from vets Nicola Gladden, James Wilson, Bethany Griffiths, Emily Craven and Nick Bell.
The event was hailed a success in 2024, so Ceva opted to bring it back for a second time.
Sam Bowker, vet surgeon at Blackdown Farm Vets in Devon, who went in 2024, said: “Attending last year’s conference was hugely worthwhile; useful in both technical knowledge and practical discussion about how to implement changes in practice.
“One great outcome was a stimulating discussion in our practice clinical club about how the vets prescribe pain relief on farm visits.”
Full details are available from Ceva territory managers or by emailing [email protected]