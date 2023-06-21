21 Jun 2023
Farmers’ views are being sought ahead of the expected publication of a new report by the Badger Trust on controversial culling policies this autumn.
Campaigners have opened a new survey to explore farmers’ experiences of the impact of bTB and current policies aimed at its eradication.
The initiative has been launched as part of a wider research project by the Badger Trust, which it says will offer alternatives to the controversial policy of culling badgers in England.
A final report of the study, which the charity says it wants to bring together farmers, welfare groups and policymakers, is expected to be published this autumn.
The announcement comes amid renewed concern that culling activity could continue beyond the currently expected end date in 2025.
Trust leaders say the recent granting of 11 supplementary cull licences, on top of 18 already in force, showed the cull was not over and they claim recently reported comments by the environment secretary, Therese Coffey, indicated it could continue indefinitely.
Around 210,000 badgers have died since culling activity began a decade ago and Defra has persistently argued that the policy is working to reduce disease levels.
However, while it acknowledges a marginal fall in disease levels in England, they say levels are falling faster in Wales and Scotland, where large-scale culling is not used.
It has also highlighted figures from the Welsh Government, which does not use large-scale culling, which suggested nearly 95% of herds were free from bTB at the end of 2022.
The survey, which the trust says should take around 10 minutes to complete, is available online.