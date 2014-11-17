Treatment

Treat early

It is always a good policy in calf respiratory disease to treat as soon as signs begin. If this is done, the damage to the respiratory system is minimised. In addition, the affected animal should be isolated, as it is not always realised most infection is spread from animal to animal by contact. Thus, removal of any source of infection is likely to reduce the need for therapy or curative treatment of a group and, more importantly, often prevent the need for metaphylaxis or controlled treatment. This can be facilitated by having a separate hospital pen. If reinstating the animal to the group is considered a possible problem then one or two others can accompany it. The other reason for isolation is the calf can be more effectively monitored and whether it is eating and drinking satisfactorily can be assessed.