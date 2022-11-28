Both hind feet were more affected and the left hindleg had a large hole in the sole of the medial claw, lined by black necrotic tissue, with loss of the caudal tip of the third phalanx, and the lateral claw had a white line abscess and marked heel erosion. The right hindleg had under-running of part of the heels, a solar ulcer of the medial claw and white line disease in the lateral claw. The interpretation was of a chronic laminitis – the origin of which could not be determined because of its chronicity.