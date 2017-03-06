Treatment is rarely successful, but may require placement of a rumen trocar to relieve bloat. A rumenotomy may be necessary to enable supply of food and water. Tetanus antitoxin may be used, the recommended dose being 50 units/kg IV followed by IM doses twice a day. If available, IV penicillin can be given followed by IM doses twice a day. NSAIDs must be used to provide analgesia. Sedatives such as acepromazine are useful as muscle relaxants and animals should be kept on their own in darkened, bedded sheds to reduce overstimulation and potential further trauma.