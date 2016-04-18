In cryptosporidiosis and coccidiosis, the infective stage is the oocyst, which is shed in the faeces of an infected animal. Crucially, in the case of cryptosporidiosis, the oocyst is immediately infective, with fewer than 100 oocysts (sometimes as low as 10) required to establish infection.However, in the case of coccidiosis, the oocyst is not infective until it has undergone sporulation. Specific conditions are required for this to occur, including temperature, oxygen levels and humidity. For example, the Eimeria species affecting sheep take one day to five days to sporulate at the optimum temperature of 20°C. Therefore, unlike cryptosporidiosis, climate and weather is a key component when considering disease risk factors.