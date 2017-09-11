Coccidiosis is widespread across the world, and cases can be seen sporadically or as outbreaks. The prevalence of Eimeria species in cattle is generally high, with reports of up to 100% in some calf groups. Some studies (Stewart et al, 2008) found an overall prevalence of 7% in England and Wales. However, the prevalence and infectivity of the different pathogenic/non-pathogenic strains may be largely variable and dependent on multiple factors.