Diagnosis

Diagnosis is usually performed by faecal flotations, either in live animals or following on from postmortems. The Eimeria can be speciated to anticipate the pathogenicity of the species in other animals, as well as the pre-patent period of the species. Of the 15 species of Eimeria present in sheep, only the two are pathogenic and, therefore, it is not unusual to have high counts of oocysts without any clinical disease being present (Taylor, 2019). Figure 3 demonstrates the difference in size between Nematodirus egg and cocci.