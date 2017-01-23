Communication between the trimmer, farmer and vet are important to identify when flare-ups are occurring, so reasons for this can be identified and control measures put in place. Since the footbath is only a preventive measure, rather than acting as a treatment, it is important cows are treated individually. However, instead of relying solely on the trimmer to identify and treat these cows during visits, it is important farm staff are vigilant and treat any cases as soon as they see them – both for welfare reasons as well as reducing potential spread to other cows. It is important to note mobility scoring will not identify all cases of active DD (M1 and M2 stages), therefore regular surveillance in the parlour or at the feed barrier is required to identify cases.