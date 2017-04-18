The proportion of calvings requiring veterinary assistance is probably falling as the competence levels of stockmen continually improves. However, it is difficult to see them disappearing from our workload totally for many years to come. The mechanics of obstetrics are simple, but the practice still remains more of an art than a science. However, as with most things, understanding the basics well help. If you like calvings or loathe them, either way, finishing a calving with a live cow and calf leaves a certain sense of job well done that is hard to replicate.