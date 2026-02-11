They discovered some of the more recent clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 viruses are better able to infect and replicate in bovine cells and tissues than some older variants, and that the spread of such viruses in mammals increases the pool of variants carrying genetic traits that counteract an important human barrier against zoonotic influenza. Overall, they said their findings “suggest the zoonotic potential of H5N1 2.3.4.4b is relatively high”.