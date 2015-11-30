Mycoplasma mycoides causes contagious bovine pleuropneumonia and was eradicated from the UK in 1898, but has a habit of reappearing. It was isolated in Italy in 1990 and is commonly found in Africa. About 60% of all Mycoplasma diagnoses are due to M bovis alone, but 40% have different Mycoplasma strains involved. Some strains produce biofilms and can occur intermittently. These factors have implications for the host defence mechanisms, response to antimicrobial treatment and its ability to survive in the environment and resist disinfectants. Biofilms can account for animals that relapse after an initial successful treatment; there is a lot more work to be done in this area.