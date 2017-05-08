It is best practice to dry off abruptly. Some farmers still practise once a day or every other day milking prior to drying off, but this should be discouraged as it increases the risk of IMI. After milking is stopped, intramammary pressure increases and milk products accumulate in the mammary gland. These inhibit further milk production. If the udder becomes congested, it may be tempting for a farmer to re-milk the cow. However, this practice stimulates further milk synthesis because intramammary pressure is reduced and prolactin is, once again, released. Re-milking may also remove protective white blood cells from the udder and slow the production of a protective waxy teat plug.