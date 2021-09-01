The same gang used to shear quite a big flock that belonged to two elderly bachelors. Their age is only important because they didn’t want to catch sheep anymore – especially so if they could get someone else to do the catching. These two would watch the shearing intensely, on the lookout for ewes that needed their feet trimming. When they saw one they would dart in with their penknives and try to trim the feet while the sheep were being shorn.