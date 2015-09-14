Feeding space requirements

Having sufficient feeding space for the number of cows in the herd has implications for reproduction, as insufficient feed will compromise hormonal production. Where not enough space is available at feed barriers, particularly with total mixed ration feeding, the shyest cows and heifers, those far down the herd hierarchy and any lame or otherwise ill cows may not be able to feed sufficiently or have the opportunity to eat the most freshly mixed and dispensed feed. Fresh, good-quality feed needs to be accessible at all times, requiring pushing up of the feed – which can easily be done with the use of a robot. In most situations, dairy cattle should have at least 0.6m of feeding space at feeding barriers per cow.