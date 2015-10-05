When considering diagnostic testing, it is important to decide on the exact question and how the information it generates will be used before submitting any samples. The information gained from diagnostic investigations may have limited impact on the management of the outbreak at hand as the time delay will frequently mean the required information is not available when the therapeutic decision is made, but if steps are to be taken to reduce the likelihood of future outbreaks in a particular system (for example, through the use of vaccination) the results can be extremely useful.