5 Oct 2026
Devon's Torridge District Council appealed directly to Defra secretary Angela Eagle as cases continue to climb, with the department pledging to “carefully consider” the plea.
Image: APHA
A council in Devon has issued an urgent appeal to Defra for support, with bluetongue cases in the county reaching more than 1,000.
In a letter to Defra secretary Dame Angela Eagle seen by Vet Times, Torridge District Council called for urgent financial and practice support, and a review of existing compensation arrangements for affected farmers, increased testing capacity and expedited vaccine procurement.
The council said it was “deeply concerned” the outbreak was “placing significant financial, practical and emotional pressures” on local farmers, who “require swift and meaningful action to safeguard livelihoods, protect animal welfare and maintain confidence in the agricultural sector”.
Latest official figures today (5 October) show 2,684 UK cases and a further 757 potential cases under investigation.
Devon has been hit hardest with 1,042, followed by Cornwall with 286.
The letter follows a unanimously supported motion put forth by councillor Nigel Kenneally.
He said: “Farmers across Torridge have endured an incredibly difficult year, with drought adding to the pressures already facing their businesses, and the continuing bluetongue outbreak creating further anxiety and financial uncertainty for sheep and cattle farmers.
“My message to Defra is simple: farmers need action now.”
Torridge council member, Devon County Council cabinet member for rural affairs and sheep farmer Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin wrote to Defra for support in August. She said: “We need much stronger action on bluetongue, including faster testing, far better communication, reliable access to vaccines, financial support for affected businesses and consideration of practical options for the safe disposal of dead stock.
“The Government must work with the industry to tackle the immediate challenges and, importantly, act urgently to put in place a long-term plan that gives farmers support and confidence for the future, while ensuring animal welfare remains at the heart of the response.”
Torridge council highlighted North Devon Plus, a not-for-profit organisation that has worked with local practice Torch Farm Vets to provide information for farmers and contacted local MPs to raise concerns.
Programme delivery manager Louise Adam said: “There is growing concern about the effects that may not be fully visible until next year, including the potential impact on fertility, breeding performance, livestock productivity and the longer-term viability of affected businesses.
“The consequences could continue well beyond the immediate outbreak and affect not only individual farms, but the wider agricultural supply chain and rural economy.
“Our role is to help farmers access reliable information and local veterinary expertise, while providing ongoing practical business support to help them navigate these wider challenges, and making sure their concerns are heard by decision makers.”
In September, Defra announced private vets can diagnose bluetongue after examining affected animals, and a new online reporting system was set up. Officials hope the measures will speed up diagnoses and simplify reporting cases to the APHA.
In response to the council’s letter, a Defra spokesperson said: “We recognise the significant impact that bluetongue is having on livestock keepers and are working closely with farmers, vets and industry partners to control the disease and minimise disruption.
“We will carefully consider the proposals put forward by Torridge District Council and continue to support the sector in responding to the challenges posed by bluetongue.”