29 Jun
Cattle vets are being invited to register their interest for a hands-on course where they can learn the skills to confidently perform pre-breeding examinations on bulls.
The Bull Breeding Soundness Examination (BBSE) course from the BCVA blends theory and practice, and includes demonstrations of examination and semen collection techniques using electro-ejaculation on bulls in farm settings.
Delegates will also have the opportunity to take part in laboratory-based semen morphology evaluation techniques and get to grips with all the equipment required for BBSEs.
A spokesman said: “These courses prepare cattle vets to confidently and competently perform pre-breeding examination of bulls to identify infertile and sub-fertile bulls.
“This is essential to maximise herd fertility efficiency as the stock bull can often be neglected as a potential contributor to beef and dairy herd infertility.”
On completion of the course, the BCVA said delegates with leave with an illustrative guide as well as the “knowledge and confidence” to carry out pre-breeding examinations of bulls at their practice, which can become part of routine veterinary farm health plans.
“This provides an additional client service and an excellent way to get more involved in beef and dairy herd fertility management,” said the spokesman.
To register your interest in this course – the date and location for which will be decided upon where interest is received – and for more information, email office@cattlevet.co.uk