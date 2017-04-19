19 Apr
CPD provider Improve International has extended its range of one-day courses aimed at practitioners dealing with species other than companion animals, such as goats, alpacas and game birds.
Courses will cover the following topics:
Managing director of Improve International David Babington said: “We introduced a number of one-day short courses in niche or emerging areas of veterinary medicine last year and have built on the range for 2017 to cover new species, including chickens and goats.
“Most of the courses are offered at venues in both the north and south of the UK. We look forward to welcoming vets to these new courses this year.”
