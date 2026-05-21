21 May 2026
Industry stakeholders have been invited to take part in the first cross-border public meeting on the disease next week to help tackle persistent areas of infection.
Image: luzitanija / Adobe Stock
Veterinary leaders have called for a “final collective push” to eradicate bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) from the island of Ireland ahead of a major cross-border meeting.
Vets, farmers and industry stakeholders are being encouraged to attend the session next week as a move towards “freedom” from the disease.
The county is one of several areas on both sides of the border where higher BVD levels persist, despite very low overall incidence rates across the island.
The meeting, to be jointly hosted by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI), is intended to share experiences and outline practical steps to reduce disease levels.
AHI programme manager Maria Guelbenzu said the campaign to eradicate BVD was in its final stages but still required “a concentrated effort” from all interested parties.
She said: “Farmers have already delivered huge progress and now we need one final collective push to remove the virus from every part of the island.”
AHWNI programmes manager Sharon Verner added: “The progress achieved had been significant, but maintaining momentum at this stage is crucial.
“This meeting is an opportunity for farmers and industry stakeholders to hear directly from those working on the programme, ask questions and discuss practical steps that can help protect farms and neighbouring herds.”
The meeting will take place at the Tommy Makem Centre in Keady, Armagh, next Tuesday (26 May) at 8pm.